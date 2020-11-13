[tuto] MAME2003Plus - MAME CONFIG MENU - Remap R2 to L3 and L3 to R2

Hi

Core and Romset : MAME2003Pus

As of today I'm not so happy with standard setting of MAME2003Plus mapping of L3.

When I play, I used to press too much L3.

L3 will allow you to acces to MAME CONFIG MENU

So I've decided to invert L3 to R2 and R2 to L3 only for MAME2003Plus romset and game.

Very easy with surcharge .

In your ROM MAME2003Plus folder, then create the following file with text editor .retroarch.cfg .

Inside this file

#MAME 2003 Plus # CONFIG MENU #Inversion R3 vers L2 et L2 vers R3 input_player1_r2_btn = "13" input_player1_l3_btn = "9"

That's all