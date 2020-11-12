Can't access to share folder
2ndCityCrusader last edited by
I'm trying to install a new theme by accessing the share folders, but I keep getting this page. What should I do? :0
Pitch64 last edited by
Accessing the share partition is via Windows Explorer, not via a web browser
When you have Windows Explorer opened, you should have a SHARE disk drive visible with a letter assigned.
2ndCityCrusader last edited by 2ndCityCrusader
@Pitch64 I can't find the share folder. I also tried to type down in the URL bar in the explorer, but it keeps taking me back to the browser
2ndCityCrusader last edited by
@Pitch64 Never mind, I got in
Pitch64 last edited by Pitch64
With the browser, you reeached recalbox manager, not the share partition
Happy to see you found it