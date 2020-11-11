Recalbox on Arcade 1up cabinet
buggasauras
Hi all.
I have converted my gen 1 mortal kombat arcade cabinet and installed a raspberry pi with recalbox
Everything works great, except the volume button. The cabinets stock volume button has 3 settings (low, medium, high)
I have seen a number of tutorials for this but all for retropie. Example below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEUWamPFAYs&t=273s
is there anything similar for recalbox?
The closest i have found is this tutorial on rotary encoders
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/audio/rotary-encoder-via-gpio-digital-volume-control
Any insight on this is greatly appreciated