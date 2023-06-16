[Recalbox 9.1] - Full Overlays pack
olivierdroid92
OVERLAYS
Valid only for OS' release : v7.0.0, v7.0.1, v7.1.0, v7.1.1, v7.2.0, v7.2.1, v7.2.2, v8.0, v8.0.1, v8.0.2, v8.1, v9.0, v9.1
Thanks to the great work of our friends at ScreenScrapper https://www.screenscraper.fr/ and the help of other Betas such as @toniosj @Archangel54 @Chriskt78 @Akkeoss @MarbleMad
and for the Arcade CUSTOM section: Thanks to the software: ARRM
(Another Gamelist, Roms manager, and Scraper for Recalbox from @ nexusone13: http://jujuvincebros.fr/telechargements2/file/10-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager
ARRM Wiki: http://www.jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/
First you have to choose your resolution: 2 choices;
- 720p
- 1080p
Each green rectangle contains a ZIP file to download.
Then you have to load 1 BASIC ZIP file (Mandatory) as well as some OPTIONAL files which are optional.
BASE CASE :
The Base Folder contains overlay for all recalbox systems.
There is a single overlay image per system.
Download and directly unzip into
\share\overlays\folder.
Concerning Options
CLASSIC ARCADE
Arcade system (FBA, Fbnéo, MAME) with a slight effect.
CUSTOM MODE
6 options are available
One option per system.
It is possible to install none, one, several, all of these options.
Each ZIP file is linked to a system.
At the moment, the following systems are implemented:
- FBNeo
- MAME,
- NAOMI,
- NAOMI GD,
- Atomiswave
- NeoGeo
Link: https://mega.nz/folder/Gvo3UCRA#9dRtXC7eFqF482q_Q0DiGw
Let me know if we need to perform other adjustements or anything else!
Updates
2023/06/16
add 2 system : arduboy & wasm4
2022/02/04
System updated and correction bug for 8.1
2021/11/03
System : New system for recalbox V8.0
2021/01/13
System : Adjustments Palm & MSRTurboR
System : Added Pocket Challenge V2 & Pico8
Arcade : Corrections Atomiswave, Naomi et Naomi GD
2020-12-18
System : Add SCV system's overlay
Arcade : Some adjustments on shader for Fbneo & MAME
2020-12-10 - Atomiswave updated
2020-11-27 - Changelog in place
2020-11-13 - V3 with additionnal config files, Arcage 1941 1942 1943 + Mastersystem updates
2020-11-21 - All Libretro Core, Toki and R-Type
Revised link available !
LapinFou
If some people may be interested, here is a very basic BASH script in order to convert
neogeooverlays in a rectangular display screen (I don't like the curved corners).
Off course, it can be adjusted depending of your needs (just update the rectangle size and offset coordinates).
This script is for Linux with the
ImageMagickCLI.
#!/bin/bash for f in *.png do echo "Modifying $f picture" convert "$f" -region '1435x1074+243+3' -fill White -colorize 100 "$f" done
breakbob
miyami
Hi Guys
Small updates in the 1st post.
-
jjninja79
@olivierdroid92 I installed the custom arcade boarders and some show up and some like contra, tmnt, the Simpsons go to generic arcade boarder
RustyMG
@jjninja79 said in [Recalbox 7.0+] - Full Overlays pack:
@olivierdroid92 I installed the custom arcade boarders and some show up and some like contra, tmnt, the Simpsons go to generic arcade boarder
There are many custom overlays, but all arcade games that do not have a specific overlay for that game use one of 3 I think generic overlays.
Unfortunately, even the upright games use these landscape overlays.
I started going thru the games, to take note of the upright ones so I could even make a generic overlay myself, but there are many many of these.....
-
jjninja79
@RustyMG the ones I named have one. If I rename them would that fix it?
-
Packs updated with 7.2 requirements
coldjayj
How do I correct the positioning of the game itself? I’m on a fresh install of 7.2 using the generic system base overlays pack. The overlays show up fine but the game screen itself is very out of position with only the top left corner of the gameplay field in view.
However, the FBNeo custom overlays are working perfectly so I also wanted to leave a simple “Thanks!”
This overlays pack fit for 7.2.1 beta 3 release
RustyMG
The link appears to only have the last update from January 13th?
Is there a new link?
The link is this one : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22325/recalbox-7-2-x-full-overlays-pack