[Recalbox 7.2.x+] - Full Overlays pack

OVERLAYS

Valid only for OS' release : **v7.0, v7.0.1, v7.1, v7.1.1, v7.2 AND V7.2.1 **

Thanks to the great work of our friends at ScreenScrapper https://www.screenscraper.fr/ and the help of other Betas such as @toniosj @Archangel54 @Chriskt78 @Akkeoss @MarbleMad

and for the Arcade CUSTOM section: Thanks to the software: ARRM

(Another Gamelist, Roms manager, and Scraper for Recalbox from @ nexusone13: http://jujuvincebros.fr/telechargements2/file/10-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager

ARRM Wiki: http://www.jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/

First you have to choose your resolution: 2 choices;

720p

1080p



Each green rectangle contains a ZIP file to download.

Then you have to load 1 BASIC ZIP file (Mandatory) as well as some OPTIONAL files which are optional.

BASE CASE :

The Base Folder contains overlay for all recalbox systems.

There is a single overlay image per system.

Download and directly unzip into \share\overlays\ folder.

Concerning Options

CLASSIC ARCADE

Arcade system (FBA, Fbnéo, MAME) with a slight effect.



CUSTOM MODE

6 options are available

One option per system.

It is possible to install none, one, several, all of these options.

Each ZIP file is linked to a system.

At the moment, the following systems are implemented:

FBNeo

MAME,

NAOMI,

NAOMI GD,

Atomiswave

NeoGeo



Link: https://mega.nz/folder/Gvo3UCRA#9dRtXC7eFqF482q_Q0DiGw

Let me know if we need to perform other adjustements or anything else!

Updates

2021/01/13

Systeme : Ajustements Palm & MSRTurboR

Systeme : Ajout Pocket Challenge V2 & Pico8

Arcade : Corrections Atomiswave, Naomi et Naomi GD

2020-12-18

Systeme : Add SCV system's overlay

Arcade : soma adjustments on shader for Fbnéo & MAME

2020-12-10 - Atomiswave updated

2020-11-27 - Changelog in place

2020-11-13 - V3 with additionnal config files, Arcage 1941 1942 1943 + Mastersystem updates

2020-11-21 - All Libretro Core, Toki and R-Type