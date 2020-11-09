[Recalbox 7.x] - Full Overlays pack

OVERLAYS

With some beta guys and with the great screenscraper data base

https://www.screenscraper.fr/

we managed to deliver a completed and full pack for overlay.

Each link is composed of 560+ images to fit with your screen's resolution.

Either 720p or 1080p

Lien A : 720p

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vEYbZxE85UbYZQg2Ggkew9WArrFgg3h9/view?usp=sharing

Lien B : 1080p

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZttpKgOKJcBjHkhjBDp6Pt8WModQ9CIY/view?usp=sharing

You will find, for each LIBRETRO core

all consoles systems

all arcades (FBA, FBnéo and MAME)

Vectrec system

Download and directly unzip into \share\overlays\ folder.

That all

Let me know if we need to perform other adjustements or anything else!