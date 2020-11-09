[Recalbox 7.x] - Full Overlays pack
olivierdroid92
OVERLAYS
With some beta guys and with the great screenscraper data base
https://www.screenscraper.fr/
we managed to deliver a completed and full pack for overlay.
Each link is composed of 560+ images to fit with your screen's resolution.
Either 720p or 1080p
Lien A : 720p
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vEYbZxE85UbYZQg2Ggkew9WArrFgg3h9/view?usp=sharing
Lien B : 1080p
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZttpKgOKJcBjHkhjBDp6Pt8WModQ9CIY/view?usp=sharing
You will find, for each LIBRETRO core
- all consoles systems
- all arcades (FBA, FBnéo and MAME)
- Vectrec system
Download and directly unzip into
\share\overlays\folder.
That all
Let me know if we need to perform other adjustements or anything else!