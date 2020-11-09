[Recalbox 7.0+] - Full Overlays pack
olivierdroid92
OVERLAYS
Valid only for OS' release : v7.0, v7.0.1, v7.1, v7.1.1, v7.2
Thanks to the great work of our friends at ScreenScrapper https://www.screenscraper.fr/ and the help of other Betas such as @toniosj @Archangel54 @Chriskt78 @Akkeoss
and for the Arcade CUSTOM section: Thanks to the software: ARRM
(Another Gamelist, Roms manager, and Scraper for Recalbox from @ nexusone13: http://jujuvincebros.fr/telechargements2/file/10-arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager
ARRM Wiki: http://www.jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/
First you have to choose your resolution: 2 choices;
- 720p
- 1080p
Each green rectangle contains a ZIP file to download.
Then you have to load 1 BASIC ZIP file (Mandatory) as well as some OPTIONAL files which are optional.
BASE CASE :
The Base Folder contains overlay for all recalbox systems.
There is a single overlay image per system.
Download and directly unzip into
\share\overlays\folder.
Concerning Options
CLASSIC ARCADE
Arcade system (FBA, Fbnéo, MAME) with a slight effect.
CUSTOM MODE
6 options are available
One option per system.
It is possible to install none, one, several, all of these options.
Each ZIP file is linked to a system.
At the moment, the following systems are implemented:
- FBNeo
- MAME,
- NAOMI,
- NAOMI GD,
- Atomiswave
- NeoGeo
Link: https://mega.nz/folder/Gvo3UCRA#9dRtXC7eFqF482q_Q0DiGw
Let me know if we need to perform other adjustements or anything else!
Updates
2021/01/13
Systeme : Ajustements Palm & MSRTurboR
Systeme : Ajout Pocket Challenge V2 & Pico8
Arcade : Corrections Atomiswave, Naomi et Naomi GD
2020-12-18
Systeme : Add SCV system's overlay
Arcade : soma adjustments on shader for Fbnéo & MAME
2020-12-10 - Atomiswave updated
2020-11-27 - Changelog in place
2020-11-13 - V3 with additionnal config files, Arcage 1941 1942 1943 + Mastersystem updates
2020-11-21 - All Libretro Core, Toki and R-Type
2020 Dec 10th
Hi today 4 revised links are available
2 links for ARCADE
2 links for CUSTOMS
2020 Dec 18
4 revised links
Revised link available !
LapinFou
If some people may be interested, here is a very basic BASH script in order to convert
neogeooverlays in a rectangular display screen (I don't like the curved corners).
Off course, it can be adjusted depending of your needs (just update the rectangle size and offset coordinates).
This script is for Linux with the
ImageMagickCLI.
#!/bin/bash for f in *.png do echo "Modifying $f picture" convert "$f" -region '1435x1074+243+3' -fill White -colorize 100 "$f" done
breakbob
