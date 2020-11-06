8bitdo NES30 not working with Recalbox 7.0.1 when connected USB cable, worked fine for a few days no not at all

8bitdo NES30 controller using USB cable , NOT BT, with Recalbox fresh load 7.0.1 on pi 4 , was working fine the other day, now suddenly when i plug it in after turning on pi and recalbox it says detected it as new controller wth, so i fire up a BT gamesir controller enter configure controllers it sees the Gamesir i just powered on and the NES30 , but i'm not able to configure the NES 30.. i can unplug the NES30 , it powers off, then power on the NES30 and it connects BT and works fine ??!! what gives here, i mean it was working fine, i tried a different USB cable, same thing on my pi 3 with recalbox 7.0.1 used to work now does not just out of the blue.

i'm scratching my head. oh and i have a 2nd 8bitdo NES30 it does the same thing. I also have 2 SNES30's from 8bitdo they work fine still plugged in USB.. some games i avoid BT because let's be honest there is some times slight tiny delays in BT especially when i'm sitting 12 ft away in a larger theater room . so i have extra long USB cables, and YES i tried short 6 ft normal USB cable as well still same thing. i even left the controllers plugged in on boot up as well.. i mean these were working perfectly fine the other day. there is no way both of them had their USB ports go bad on the controllers at exactly the same time

anyone else have issue ? or have an old 8bitdo NES30 laying around you can connect to 7.0.1 recalbox and test for a week and let me know. again this is not making logical sense to me.