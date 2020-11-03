  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. added new games but they don't show up

added new games but they don't show up

  • neo207

    Hello. I have not activated "gamelist only" so I don't know why my new 15 mame games show up in recalbox... i tried to turn on/off the "gamelist only" option. I even added one game to the gamelist with an editor, but the games (for example kinst.zip) don't show up, whether in recalbox nor in recalbox manager via web browser.

    0 Scavy 1 Reply
  • Scavy
    Global moderator
    Tester

    @neo207 hi,
    delete your gamelist.xml and restart.
    Your mame games are in .zip format ?

    0
  • neo207

    that helped. thanks. i have to rename all the games after the scrape unfortunately... i mean i have to delete endings like "world" "asia" etc.
    thanks for your help

    0
dont 43 show 25 added 5
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

215
Online

80.0k
Users

21.3k
Topics

155.6k
Posts