added new games but they don't show up
neo207 last edited by
Hello. I have not activated "gamelist only" so I don't know why my new 15 mame games show up in recalbox... i tried to turn on/off the "gamelist only" option. I even added one game to the gamelist with an editor, but the games (for example kinst.zip) don't show up, whether in recalbox nor in recalbox manager via web browser.
Scavy
@neo207 hi,
delete your gamelist.xml and restart.
Your mame games are in .zip format ?
neo207 last edited by
that helped. thanks. i have to rename all the games after the scrape unfortunately... i mean i have to delete endings like "world" "asia" etc.
thanks for your help