  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. wrong date/time with LAN

wrong date/time with LAN

  • neo207

    couldnt scrape in kodi, so i found out that switching to Wifi leads to correct date/time and makes scraping possible again.

    any help on this, because i prefer LAN in general

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @neo207 I don't use kodi, but I believe it is possible to change the date and time internally in kodi, or am I wrong?

    Furthermore, being on Wifi or LAN should not change the date and time, definitely being on LAN is more stable. The configuration I know about date and time is in recalbox.conf:

    ## Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string)
;system.timezone=Europe/Paris
    0
lan 9 wrong 7 datetime 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

373
Online

79.9k
Users

21.2k
Topics

155.3k
Posts