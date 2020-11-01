wrong date/time with LAN
neo207 last edited by
couldnt scrape in kodi, so i found out that switching to Wifi leads to correct date/time and makes scraping possible again.
any help on this, because i prefer LAN in general
Zing
@neo207 I don't use kodi, but I believe it is possible to change the date and time internally in kodi, or am I wrong?
Furthermore, being on Wifi or LAN should not change the date and time, definitely being on LAN is more stable. The configuration I know about date and time is in
recalbox.conf:
## Select your timezone from : ls /usr/share/zoneinfo/ (string) ;system.timezone=Europe/Paris