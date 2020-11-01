Someone to explain how to install Moonlight?
nicky4eyes last edited by
Hello everyone!
I'm having a lot of trouble finding information on how to install Moonlight for Recalbox. Normally I would refer to the wiki but it seems all the information that was once there has been removed since the update.
I'm sure its a simple explanation, was hoping someone could just write me (and probably others) a simple tutorial on how to have it enabled? Currently working on ver. 7.0.x+.
Much appreciated in advanced!
Zing
nicky4eyes last edited by
@Zing Didn't even think to explore the other language guides. Thank you for this!
Zing
@nicky4eyes The Recalbox team is mostly French, and unfortunately there are few members and a lot of work, there is still a lot of information that needs to be translated, but we are working on it. With that, you will find more information in French, and when a new tutorial comes out, it is the first language to be released, as it is the main language.
Even here on the forum, there are many useful posts in French, it is always useful to take a look at other languages.