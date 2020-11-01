Wifi NOT CONNECTED but still got IP Address
Main reason this is important is that I cannot update my Recalbox (still on 6.1.1). I can connect through the PC and even add/remove roms. Can change settings there as well. When I check network settings, it shows my IP Address, yet still says Not Connected. I can see its name on both my Router and also tried to use my phone as a router and was able to see it as a connected device.. but the Megapi still says Not Connected.I am at a loss. Any help would be most appreciated.
Zing
@pclar09 Unfortunately, it is not possible to upgrade to version 7.0, a new installation is required.
There were a lot of changes to the system, it’s practically a new system now, so there was no way to incorporate that into an update.
This video may be useful:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox