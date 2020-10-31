Possible bug on Advancemame on 7.1
Djoni Wes last edited by
Hi, I have downloaded the 7.1 version of the recalbox OS, testing arcades I found that Advancemame wasn't opening, done some dig here and discover the error was caused because of the "display_resize no" at advacemame.rc
Changed 'no' for 'none' at /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/generators/advancemame/advMameControllers.py, at this line:
finalConfig["display_resize"] = "yes" if system.config['integerscale'] == '1' else "no"
And then it worked just fine
Just posted to check if is a bug or just something in my recalbox
acris
Hello
Bug Fixe ok
Version NEXT
News
Add WPS support for quick WIFI configuration
Improvements
Improved NESPi4 case detection
Libretro-atari800 with .car extension support
Check free space before downloading updates
Fixes
Fix AdvanceMAME
Fix broken WIFI on some Intel chips
Bring back all firmwares
Fix boot from SDH/HDD on rpi4
Fix arcade hash calculations
Fix game extension filtering
Fix screenshots on x86/x64
Fix multiple issues in ScummVM/ResidualVM: lag/crash on Pi4, joystick buttons, ...
Source : https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md