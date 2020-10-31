  1. Home
Possible bug on Advancemame on 7.1

  • Djoni Wes

    Hi, I have downloaded the 7.1 version of the recalbox OS, testing arcades I found that Advancemame wasn't opening, done some dig here and discover the error was caused because of the "display_resize no" at advacemame.rc

    Changed 'no' for 'none' at /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/generators/advancemame/advMameControllers.py, at this line:
    finalConfig["display_resize"] = "yes" if system.config['integerscale'] == '1' else "no"

    And then it worked just fine

    Just posted to check if is a bug or just something in my recalbox

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello

    Bug Fixe ok
    Version NEXT

    News

    Add WPS support for quick WIFI configuration

    Improvements

    Improved NESPi4 case detection
    Libretro-atari800 with .car extension support
    Check free space before downloading updates

    Fixes

    Fix AdvanceMAME
    Fix broken WIFI on some Intel chips
    Bring back all firmwares
    Fix boot from SDH/HDD on rpi4
    Fix arcade hash calculations
    Fix game extension filtering
    Fix screenshots on x86/x64
    Fix multiple issues in ScummVM/ResidualVM: lag/crash on Pi4, joystick buttons, ...

    Source : https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md

