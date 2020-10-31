Possible bug on Advancemame on 7.1

Hi, I have downloaded the 7.1 version of the recalbox OS, testing arcades I found that Advancemame wasn't opening, done some dig here and discover the error was caused because of the "display_resize no" at advacemame.rc

Changed 'no' for 'none' at /usr/lib/python2.7/site-packages/configgen/generators/advancemame/advMameControllers.py, at this line:

finalConfig["display_resize"] = "yes" if system.config['integerscale'] == '1' else "no"

And then it worked just fine

Just posted to check if is a bug or just something in my recalbox