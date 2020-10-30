Checksum error for 7.01 on Pi2B+
MATOS last edited by Zing
Good morning all
Quick question for installing the latest version 7.01.
I wanted to install it on a PI2B +.
When decompressing with Etcher on the SD, I have an alert indicating a checksum error. I tried to do another download, from different workstations, and on different SD ... still the same.
However, I tried to decompress the version for PI3, no problem.
Do you think this is a problem with the 2B + file on recalbox.com?
PS: of course, suddenly the PI does not boot.
Zing
@MATOS Use Raspberry pi Imager:
https://www.raspberrypi.org/downloads/