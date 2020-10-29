bios 7.0.1

My bios files are currently placed in share\bios and they are physically there on the sd card, but not detected by recalbox 7.0.1.

ex. - share\bios\dc

aomi.zip

ex. - share\bios

aomi.zip

red = bios not found

yellow = found, but not matching

green = found and matching

Currently, they are all indicated red. They worked in 7.0 where it was indicated as green/yellow. Anyone have any ideas to why it doesn't detect?