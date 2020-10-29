bios 7.0.1
My bios files are currently placed in share\bios and they are physically there on the sd card, but not detected by recalbox 7.0.1.
ex. - share\bios\dc\naomi.zip
ex. - share\bios\naomi.zip
red = bios not found
yellow = found, but not matching
green = found and matching
Currently, they are all indicated red. They worked in 7.0 where it was indicated as green/yellow. Anyone have any ideas to why it doesn't detect?
Zing
@phimjohn Check Md5, when the names and extensions are correct, that can be it.
@zing Thanks, I'll give that a go later today.
Turns out that my bios folder was corrupted somehow. A fresh reinstall of Recalbox fixed the issue.