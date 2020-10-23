Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
[x86][Recalbox 7.0.1] Hotkeys not working on Dolphin
jimsicle last edited by
Hi there
The hotkey isn't working for Dolphin. I can start the game, but I can't exit it because the hotkey won't work. It doesn't seem to do any hotkey commands (save state etc)
I checked the .ini files and all seems to be in order. Just wondering if anyone else has had this issue before I start asking the RB team to have a look
Loving the new update so far!
Thanks
Zing
@jimsicle said in [x86][Recalbox 7.0.1] Hotkeys not working on Dolphin:
Just wondering if anyone else has had this issue before
Apparently there are other people who have already reported:
jimsicle last edited by
@Zing wonderful, thanks for letting me know. I was driving myself crazy thinking I ruined my setup haha.
Thanks again!