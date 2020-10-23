Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Wifi dongle compatibility up to date list ?
NounLoul
Hi all,
I'm looking for a Wifi dongle compatibility up to date list for Recalbox 7.0.1 on PC.
I found this link bu it seems to be a bit old :
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/compatibility/compatible-devices/dongle#wifi-dongle
Regards,
NounLoul
GeneraleRusso
@NounLoul Unluckily i had the same issue, but it seems like the list isn't really old. Most of the wifi dongles aren't implemented, and the ones listed there are the ones that are sure to work (or not work)
For the chipset RTL8192EU for example there is still a work in progress in being added to the compatibile ones, as the RTL8xxx series of dongles are the most common nowadays.
Only solution so far is looking for an old but still obtainable RT5370 wifi dongle.