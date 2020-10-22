x86_64 WiFi connection issues

Hello to everyone. I've been using Recalbox for quite some time on my RPi3B, but recently I decided to try it out on an old PC I had laying around, a Dell Optiplex 990 USFF.

This system works perfectly, but because it has no integrated WiFi installed I tried connecting it with some USB wifi dongles.

The problem is that all the 3 wifi dongles i could try, some of them don't work at all, some have very low speeds, others have inconsistent connection.

So far I tested

D-Link DWA-131 hw ver: E1, fw ver: 5.10 (Realtek RTL8192EU)

TP-Link TL-WN725N (Realtek RTL8188CUS)

Hamlet HNWU300N (Realtek RTL8192EU)

I remember having issues with another dongle on my main PC with LinuxMint 19.3, a D-Link DWA182 D2 (Realtek RTL8812BU), of which i could build and install a set of drivers for the rtl88x2bu and made it work.

Is there a way to install compatible drivers for the dongles i have? Or i'm better off using an ethernet cable just when i need to move stuff in and out of the system?