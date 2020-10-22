Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
x86_64 WiFi connection issues
GeneraleRusso
Hello to everyone. I've been using Recalbox for quite some time on my RPi3B, but recently I decided to try it out on an old PC I had laying around, a Dell Optiplex 990 USFF.
This system works perfectly, but because it has no integrated WiFi installed I tried connecting it with some USB wifi dongles.
The problem is that all the 3 wifi dongles i could try, some of them don't work at all, some have very low speeds, others have inconsistent connection.
So far I tested
D-Link DWA-131 hw ver: E1, fw ver: 5.10 (Realtek RTL8192EU)
TP-Link TL-WN725N (Realtek RTL8188CUS)
Hamlet HNWU300N (Realtek RTL8192EU)
I remember having issues with another dongle on my main PC with LinuxMint 19.3, a D-Link DWA182 D2 (Realtek RTL8812BU), of which i could build and install a set of drivers for the rtl88x2bu and made it work.
Is there a way to install compatible drivers for the dongles i have? Or i'm better off using an ethernet cable just when i need to move stuff in and out of the system?
acris
Hello
Issue open on github : https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/merge_requests/1238/diffs?commit_id=0c472fe88438f7ba1bccf0c56a4a79b5fdd29afc
GeneraleRusso
@acris Thank you. I guess with my current skillset i can only wait.
GeneraleRusso
Small Update: at the list of non-working wifi dongles I can add:
Generic chinese dongle (RL7601 chipset)
D-Link DWA182 ver D1 (RTL8812BU chipset)