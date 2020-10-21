Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Xbox One S Controller Kodi
-
CrypticByte last edited by
I done the steps and got my xbox one s Controller working via bluetooth. It works perfectly for games etc but when I launch kodi the inputs do not work. Does anyone have any solution to get it to work in kodi?