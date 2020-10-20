Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Problem exiting games in recalbox 7.0.1
galisteo last edited by
Hello guys and developers of the beautiful recalbox 7.0.1.
I have been testing this new system for a week, but unfortunately I have a problem that is disturbing me a lot.
I normally configure the controls, without any problem in recognition. But at random (regardless of the system or game) the HOTKEY + START command stops working. I've seen it happen with the same game, and go back to work the next day.
I have never had this problem in any other version of recalbox and I have already tested the 4 controls on other systems and versions that I have here and are working normally.
Is this a bug in the new version ?? So far, only to speak ill of this new system. My packs are working normally.
For information only: Recalbox Pi4 system (4GB) + FEIR wireless controls.
Help me....