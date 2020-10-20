Problem exiting games in recalbox 7.0.1

Hello guys and developers of the beautiful recalbox 7.0.1.

I have been testing this new system for a week, but unfortunately I have a problem that is disturbing me a lot.

I normally configure the controls, without any problem in recognition. But at random (regardless of the system or game) the HOTKEY + START command stops working. I've seen it happen with the same game, and go back to work the next day.

I have never had this problem in any other version of recalbox and I have already tested the 4 controls on other systems and versions that I have here and are working normally.

Is this a bug in the new version ?? So far, only to speak ill of this new system. My packs are working normally.

For information only: Recalbox Pi4 system (4GB) + FEIR wireless controls.

Help me....