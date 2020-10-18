Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Problem with booting
-
Nickodem last edited by Nickodem
Hi, I use Raspberry Pi Zero with Recalbox on 8GB Sandisk's sdcard and sandisk 16gb pendrive which i use to boot and to have games on it (every game works fine from snes and nes). During the booting (from pendrive) it stops on black loading screen with these 4 pac-man ghosts. What am I supposed to do? I know that cleaning the pendrive and reinstalling it will help, but it often happens, I even changed the pendrive and it was still the same problem from time to time and it's very annoying. What should i do?
Please help and thanks in advance.
-
Nickodem last edited by
@Nickodem ref
-
Zing
@Nickodem Watch this video (enable subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox
You are probably facing some kind of incompatibility due to the different versions, as you can see in the video, to ensure that you have no problem, it is recommended to redo the scrape, to update the game lists. If you are trying to take advantage of a configuration file from an old version of the system, it is normal to have problems.
The theme is also something that can cause problems, use the default theme to test, or use a theme that has already been updated to version 7.0: https://forum.recalbox.com/category/14/themes-interface