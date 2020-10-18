Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Recalbox Team.
Problems with PS3 Controller and N64 games
jupper last edited by
Hello everyone,
currently I have this setup Raspberry Pie 4b and Recalbox 7.0.1, I have connected two PS3 controller via Bluetooth, the Shanwan version. The controller are working without problems, only when I want to play a N64 game, the buttons circle and triangle aren't working, everything else works.
Before the Raspberry Pie 4b I've had a Raspberry Pie 3b and there weren't any problems with this controller.
I've already tried every driver and N64 simmulator available.
Does anyone know how to fix this?
Zing
@jupper
delete this file :
/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml
reboot recalbox
and try again.
May be remapp your controller in emulationstation menu.
jupper last edited by
@Zing Thank you for your answer. I've tried what you've suggested. But it didn't help.
Zing
@jupper Even remapping the joystick?
Have you tried changing the emulator and core?