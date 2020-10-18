Problems with PS3 Controller and N64 games

Hello everyone,

currently I have this setup Raspberry Pie 4b and Recalbox 7.0.1, I have connected two PS3 controller via Bluetooth, the Shanwan version. The controller are working without problems, only when I want to play a N64 game, the buttons circle and triangle aren't working, everything else works.

Before the Raspberry Pie 4b I've had a Raspberry Pie 3b and there weren't any problems with this controller.

I've already tried every driver and N64 simmulator available.

Does anyone know how to fix this?