just loaded 7.0.1 fresh on a pi 4 scraper is not working
thanosazlin last edited by
i guess i could manually copy what i have on my pi 3 sd card but just wondering why the 7.0.1 on my pi 4 is not working ? it's just skipping over all the games i have it set to refresh all games on all systems. i'm using a wired ethernet connection. not sure why it's not working anyone else having issues with 7.0.1 scraper ?
Pitch64 last edited by Pitch64
Please see this topic:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21801/2020-10-17-screenscraper-information
This scraper issue is not a recalbox issue but a screenscraper issue.
thanosazlin last edited by
understood :).. another question so i have media dir with images, manuals, thumbnails, videos from my pi 3 with recalbox 7.0.1, i just copied the same media folder for all my game systems for some reason atari 2600 and 7800 and sega mega drive are now showing any images in the theme and i even switched back to the default recalbox theme :(.. all others like nes, snes, mame etc.. show my copied images from media folder/dir fine.. i don't know scratching my head here as the xml files look similar between all of them not sure what to look for, still doesn't explain why it wouldn't work just copying over a folder of png files from the pi 3 7.01 to the pi 4 7.0.1...
Pitch64 last edited by Pitch64
When you copy the
mediadirectory, you need to copy the
gamelist.xmlfile too. If your roms are exactly the same (same filename and same hash) and this file is added with the
mediadirectory, you should be able to see all medias in EmulationStation. This file is at the same level directory than your roms for each system.