RPI3 XBOX 360 Wireless Controller N64 Issue
Blingblang
Hi there,
I've just updated my system on 7.0.1 and i still have the issue in N64 (i tested on Mario cart) i can't use L1 R1 button. I usually use R1 to jump and drift and it doesn't work at all neither on 7.0 or 7.0.1. It works like a charm on 6.1 though.
Blingblang
I tried this trick; deleting /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml given by @acris
And it worked like charm.
Merci @acris vous gérez chez recalbox
acris
Hello @Blingblang
delete this file : /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml
reboot recalbox
and try again. May be remapp your controller in emulationstation menu.