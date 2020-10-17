  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. GamePad/GPIO/USB encoder
  5. RPI3 XBOX 360 Wireless Controller N64 Issue

RPI3 XBOX 360 Wireless Controller N64 Issue

  • Blingblang

    Hi there,

    I've just updated my system on 7.0.1 and i still have the issue in N64 (i tested on Mario cart) i can't use L1 R1 button. I usually use R1 to jump and drift and it doesn't work at all neither on 7.0 or 7.0.1. It works like a charm on 6.1 though.

    0
  • Blingblang

    I tried this trick; deleting /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml given by @acris

    And it worked like charm.

    Merci @acris vous gérez chez recalbox

    0
  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello @Blingblang

    delete this file : /recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64/input.xml
    reboot recalbox
    and try again. May be remapp your controller in emulationstation menu.

    1
xbox 205 360 107 rpi3 95 issue 87 wireless 70
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

287
Online

79.6k
Users

20.9k
Topics

153.5k
Posts