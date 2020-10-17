can't scrape with recalbox 7
neo207 last edited by
hello. i updated to 7.01 hoping that the scraper would work this way, i did it by scratch and still no difference. the scraper keeps searching and says "0 games found". i tried the standard options, different options... no luck.
i tried wifi and ethernet lan, no change.
what is wrong with the scraper?
the external "universal xml scraper" doesn't work either... it says it has no connection to the database so i downloaded the app again but still no change...
acris
Hello
Screenscraper Problem : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21801/2020-10-17-screenscraper-information
dont use xml scraper is older , please use skraper or arrm software.