XBOX 360 USB WIRED CONTROLLER INGAME ISSUES
Hey Guys,
I didn't find anything adressing this issue. My Controller doesn't work on Gamecube, Wii and some other Emulators. Works great in the Recalbox menu and emulators like GBA and so forth. Hope somebody can help me. Thanks
My System:
Intel NUC-Kit NUC6i3SYH
Intel Core i3-6100U Prozessor
Intel HD-Grafik 520
8GB DDR4 RAM
XBOX 360 USB WIRED Controller
acris
Hello
try this idea :
Go to Emulationstation Menu > gamepad options > configure gamepad and remapp your controller.
Try again.
@acris This was my first thought as well and I tried it but with no success
acris
We had a bug with somes fews xbox360 gamepad.
It 's fix in recalbox 7.0.1
- Add more hard-patched xbox pads
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md
this version is avaible tomorrow 21h00 (France) / 9.00 pm
YESS Hopefully - if not I will write again Thank You very much
Greetings from Germany and keep up the good work