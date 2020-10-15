N64 Roms don't work
Hey guys,
I've got a Problem with N64 Emulator. All of my games don't start. It just shows a message that either Bios missing, Rom corrupt or Bios Rom too old. I am new to this and don't know much of these things so a good and thorough explanation would be much appreciated. Thanks.
My System:
Intel NUC-Kit NUC6i3SYH
Intel Core i3-6100U Prozessor
Intel HD-Grafik 520
8GB DDR4 RAM
XBOX 360 USB WIRED Controller
acris
Hello
it's a bug, we will fix it in recalbox 7.0.1 tomorrow.
Wow - quick answer thanks - very much appreciated