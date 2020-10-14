Pi3B+: kein Signal am Samsung TV
Hallo,
ich habe mir Recalbox 7.0 auf eine SanDisk Class 10 32GB geflasht und habe anschließend meinen Samsung NU8009 55 Zoll TV mit dem Raspberry Pi 3b+ verbunden.
Wenn ich nun das Micro-USB Kabel (Original Raspberry Pi 5,1 Volt, 2,5 A) mit dem Pi verbinde, geht er an aber auf dem TV steht "kein Signal".
Wenn ich das HDMI-Kabel anschließend kurz vom Pi trenne und wieder verbinde, kommt kurz ein Recalbox Logo welches komplett verzogen und falsch skaliert ist.
Wenige Sekunden später kommt der Bootscreen der dann ganz normal angezeigt wird und nach weiteren zwei Sekunden meldet der TV erneut "kein Signal".
Auch ein erneutes trennen und verbinden führte zu keinem Erfolg.
Ich habe bereits drei unterschiedliche HDMI-Kabel, anderes Netzteil und einer anderen SD-Karte probiert, anderer TV - ohne Erfolg.
Habe es dann mit Raspbian probiert und dort habe ich exakt das gleiche Problem.
Hier meine Config:
Code: ############################################################# # Boot loader configuration # # This file can be modified to your needs # ############################################################# # uncomment if you get no picture on HDMI for a default "safe" mode #hdmi_safe=1 disable_overscan=1 # uncomment to force a specific HDMI mode (this will force VGA) hdmi_group=1 hdmi_mode=16 # Sound output. Set to 0 or comment for autodetect, 1 for DVI, 2 to force HDMI. hdmi_drive=2 config_hdmi_boost=0 # force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output hdmi_force_hotplug=1 # uncomment for composite PAL #sdtv_mode=2 # uncomment for lirc-rpi #dtoverlay=lirc-rpi # total amount of GPU memory gpu_mem_512=256 gpu_mem_1024=448 ########################### # do not remove this line ! include recalbox-config.txt # custom config [all]
Ich hoffe Ihr könnt mir bei meinem Problem helfen!
Gruß