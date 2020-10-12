RA controller input #1 & #2

  1. Home
  • phimjohn

    I have 2 usb encoders set up and they work in ES showing controller # 0 and #1.

    They are detected when I launch a (MAME) game, however player 1 controls both players 1 and 2 and sometimes when I launch a different emulator (dreamcast), player 1 is controlling player 2 and vice versa.

    I manually change the controller configuration in the retro arch menu and save the configuration. Every time the Rpi is rebooted the controller configuration is reset. Is there a way to fix this? (button mapping does not reset)

