impossible to play with joypad in scummvm
Hello, I am playing a graphic adventure, but it is being very difficult for me due to the sensitivity of the joypad of the remote control. Is there a way to use the keyboard and mouse in a traditional way?
Scavy
@Edu28 Hi,
yes, you can play all ScummVM games with a traditionnal keyboard & mouse. The experience is better, in my opinion. But... like amiga games, it seems there a little bug, mouse buttons are avaible, but the mouse cursor doesn't move. We're investigating
the keyboard keys are not working correctly i'm playing indiana jones and the last crusade only works one of the keys to box the others or it goes forward or back
jorgemagana last edited by
Also, residual games do not start in pi 4.
Scavy
@jorgemagana yes, only avaible on PC... for instant.
No residual games, but if the specific versions for Scummvm, what surprises me the most is that it is a keyboard and mouse via usb cable