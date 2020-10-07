  1. Home
  [Recalbox 7.0.X][20.10.10] Bug Fix List

    News

    Improvements

    • SNES default emulators pi0/1: pisnes, pi2/3: snes9x2010 & snes9x elsewhere
    • Bump FBNeo - Emulation improvements + fix neogeo-CD audio artifects
    • Bump linux-firmware to 2020.09.18

    Fixes

    • Fix Netflix plugin authentication (bump to v1.10.0)
    • Fix RPI4 blackscreen issues while booting
    • Fix doom.wad required for WADs games (prboom core)
    • Fix Mupen64 L1/R1 mapping
    • Fix DosBOX not returning back to emulationstation
    • Fix pads in reversed order by default
    • Fix recalbox.conf modifications getting lost
    • Fix missing media being not updated using internal scrapper
    • Fix outdated bios list in webmanager
    • Fix zfast and crt-pi shaders' path
    • Fix "Last Played" metadata & display in gamelist
    • Fix missing psx bios md5
    • Fix hdmi-cec not working on rpi4
    • Fix PS4 pad pairing issue
    • Fix duplicated entries in "Last Played"
    • Fix Ports & aAcade virtual system not searchable
    • Fix no sound through jack on RPi1/2/3
    • Fix information popup positions
    • Fix Oricutron bios path
    • Fix false update message
    • Fix X-Arcade driver. Now supports v2 panels and other keyboard encoders
    • Fix ShaderSets
      Check this link for others.
      https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/RELEASE-NOTES.md
    2 juanmartin 1 Reply
  • juanmartin

    @acris download this version? Thank you

    0
  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    it is not yet available but soon

    1
