The scrolling sound has stopped working in version 7?

  • pajarorrojo

    In recalbox 7 (raspberry 3) the sound of the scroll in the gamelist has stopped working, does someone else happen?

  • Scavy
    @pajarorrojo hi
    you're the first person that got the problem.
    Did it happen just after your fresh install ?
    Do you use an external support ? Hope you don't keep your 6.x configuration on your 7.0 version, otherwise that will cause problems for sure.

  • pajarorrojo

    @Scavy Yes! fresh install and no overwriting configs. I'm a web programmer and i made my own theme with a custom sound scrroll, and this sound works well on 6.1.1 but not in 7. Testing another themes with scroll sound and same problem.

  • RetroVadus

    I can confirm it too in my custom theme. The scroll-sound can't be heard ussing the code:

    <textlist name="gamelist">
	...
	...
	<scrollSound>./art/scroll2.wav</scrollSound>
	...
</textlist>
