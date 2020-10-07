The scrolling sound has stopped working in version 7?
-
pajarorrojo last edited by
In recalbox 7 (raspberry 3) the sound of the scroll in the gamelist has stopped working, does someone else happen?
-
Scavy
@pajarorrojo hi
you're the first person that got the problem.
Did it happen just after your fresh install ?
Do you use an external support ? Hope you don't keep your 6.x configuration on your 7.0 version, otherwise that will cause problems for sure.
-
pajarorrojo last edited by
@Scavy Yes! fresh install and no overwriting configs. I'm a web programmer and i made my own theme with a custom sound scrroll, and this sound works well on 6.1.1 but not in 7. Testing another themes with scroll sound and same problem.
-
RetroVadus last edited by
I can confirm it too in my custom theme. The scroll-sound can't be heard ussing the code:
<textlist name="gamelist"> ... ... <scrollSound>./art/scroll2.wav</scrollSound> ... </textlist>