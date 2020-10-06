Recalbox 7.0 plantage écran démarrage - systeme virtuels.
Bonjour !
je viens vous faire part d'un plantage sur ma box.. ( recalbox 7.0, installation clean sur nouveau support, SD 64g )
recalbox tournait parfaitement jusque ici, aucun soucis, jusqu'à ce que je me décide à rajouter les nouveaux systèmes virtuels ( classement de jeux par catégories, courses, beat m all etc.. ) une fois ceux ci cochés, celle ci à tout simplement planté restant bloquée sur l'écran de chargement ( avec la barre à fond - loading ).. j'ai attendu un bon bout de temps et rien n'y faisait alors qu'elle s'actualise directement d'habitude.
redémarrer la console n'y change rien, pas plus que d'enlever la sd et la réinsérer... je sais néanmoins toujours accéder à ma partition share via mon pc réseau !
je reste donc bloqué à cet écran de chargement, juste après la vidéo d'intro sans possibilité d'aller plus loin, ce qui est un peu frustrant !
en chipotant sur mon pc, j'ai trouvé ceci dans les logs.. ( es_log ) en espérant que cela puisse aider.
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.734] (WARN!) : Add 171 games into Racing
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.751] (INFO ) : creating Pinball meta-system
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.752] (WARN!) : Add 28 games into Pinball
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.762] (ERROR) : Can´t watch Path! Path does not exist. Path: gamelist.xml
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.763] (ERROR) : Can´t watch Path! Path does not exist. Path: gamelist.xml
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.770] (INFO ) : ScraperFactory instance created.
[1980/01/01 02:00:23.771] (INFO ) : VideoEngine instance created.
Toute aide serait la bienvenue, un fichier à supprimer via mon pc dans le boot ? moyen de supprimer les systèmes virtuels ou autre ? merci beaucoup !
@ReaperCore j'ai oublié de préciser, je suis sur une rapsberry pi3 ! sorry ^^
acris
Bonsoir @ReaperCore
essaie d'avoir accès à ton fichier recalbox.conf
tu verras la liste des systèmes activés je pense en fin de fichier,
supprimes ce qui ne va pas
enregistre et reboot.
@acris ça à marché ! merci !