Weird artefacts then freeze

Hello everyone,

I am a happy owner of a self made bartop, that has been perfectly working until now. It is equipped with a RPI3B, and HDMI 1080p screen (about 11in).

since 6.1.1 I am experiencing much troubles with recalbox, and it is really strange. I didn't touch anythink in the .conf or config.txt files.

After boot, everything is normal, until the white recalbox loading page which suddenly goes full of blinking artefacts (as if 1cm random blocks where moving up and down randomly)

In the menu, I can still guess where I am, but image goes more and more "tetris like".

And then with recalbox V7...freeze few minutes after....(doesn't freeze with 6.1).

Tests where made with sd cards full of roms (selfmade) , on 32gb, 64gb 128gb cards, and also from fresh install (from recalbox website), same problem,

What is really strange is that video in intro, or recalbox black screen at start are totally normal.

Also, same thing happens with retropie, so I wonder if it is not a ES problem (?).

Please help !! Thank you so much in advance I'm desperate