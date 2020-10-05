Weird artefacts then freeze
-
Hello everyone,
I am a happy owner of a self made bartop, that has been perfectly working until now. It is equipped with a RPI3B, and HDMI 1080p screen (about 11in).
since 6.1.1 I am experiencing much troubles with recalbox, and it is really strange. I didn't touch anythink in the .conf or config.txt files.
After boot, everything is normal, until the white recalbox loading page which suddenly goes full of blinking artefacts (as if 1cm random blocks where moving up and down randomly)
In the menu, I can still guess where I am, but image goes more and more "tetris like".
And then with recalbox V7...freeze few minutes after....(doesn't freeze with 6.1).
Tests where made with sd cards full of roms (selfmade) , on 32gb, 64gb 128gb cards, and also from fresh install (from recalbox website), same problem,
What is really strange is that video in intro, or recalbox black screen at start are totally normal.
Also, same thing happens with retropie, so I wonder if it is not a ES problem (?).
Please help !! Thank you so much in advance I'm desperate
-
@romrom77 Can you test with another monitor, to see if the problem persists?
-
romrom77 last edited by romrom77
Hello,
thank you very much for your message,
I just connected my tv directly to the raspi and exact same issue.
Now I know it not a problem of monitor, nor hdmi cable...
I also tested same sd card on another pi and there is no problem. Except my pi in the bartop has no cooling system (only one cpu heatsink).
Do you think it can be a cpu problem? it is not overclocked)
-
@romrom77 said in Weird artefacts then freeze:
I also tested same sd card on another pi and there is no problem
With this statement, there are few possibilities:
- Overheating is one of them, but it shouldn't happen as soon as you turn on the RPi, usually this is not enough time for it to heat up to the point of freezing. -> Make a test: Take the Rpi out of his case, put a fan focused on it, turn on your TV
- Your Rpi may have some other hardware problem -> Try it out: install another operating system like the Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) on some other SD card
- Your power supply may be the problem (when did you test the other Rpi, test it with it, or with another power supply?)
- Unfortunately Recalbox 7.0 presented some unexpected bugs, the team is already working hard to fix everything as soon as possible, you can expect to do a test with the new version ...
-
Thank you again for your help,
I tried another power supply (actually the one of the other supply -> NOK
I tried working with open bartop and hair dryer ( xD ) on it (cold of course) -> NOK
I tried older versions of retropie (can't find old recalbox) problem is present but very very low frequency this is why I tend to think for a ES problem with VRAM or I don't know,
I finally tried the raspi os and image is normal, except some buttons ("OK" "CANCEL"...) that don't appear, and some small graphic bugs...
If it was a PC I would say graphic card problem....
-
This is an illustration of my problem
-
@romrom77 said in Weird artefacts then freeze:
I finally tried the raspi os and image is normal, except some buttons ("OK" "CANCEL"...) that don't appear, and some small graphic bugs...
If even on the Raspberry Pi OS you had graphic bugs, and, after all the tests that you did, knowing that with another RPi it worked ... I can only imagine that the problem is Hardware, unfortunately I can't suggest any more.