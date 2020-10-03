Bugs on 7.0 (Rpi4 & PCx64)
-
BUGS RPI4 RECALBOX 7.0
-
Bad Default emulator for SNES (SNES9x 2002): Better another default one.
-
DOSBOX doesn't work. It reboots system when execute a game.
-
Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.
BUGS PCx64 RECALBOX 7.0
- Blackscreen when I execute a game. All systems. You can see it with nes.
-
-
(Edited)
BUGS RPI4 RECALBOX 7.0
-
Bad Default emulator for SNES (SNES9x 2002): Better another default one.
-
Some DOSBOX game doesn't work. It reboots system when execute a game. (MDK)
-
Mouse doesn't work on DOSBOX games.
-
Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.
BUGS PCx64 RECALBOX 7.0
-
Blackscreen when I execute a game. All systems. You can see it with nes.
-
Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.
-
-
(Edited)
BUGS RPI4 RECALBOX 7.0
-
(SNES) Bad Default emulator for SNES (SNES9x 2002): Better another default one.
-
(DOSBOX) Some DOSBOX game doesn't work. It reboots system when execute a game. (MDK)
-
(DOSBOX) Mouse doesn't work on DOSBOX games.
-
(LIBRETRO) Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.
BUGS PCx64 RECALBOX 7.0
-
(LIBRETRO) Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.
-
(DAPHNE) Buttons don't work
-