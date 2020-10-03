  1. Home
Bugs on 7.0 (Rpi4 & PCx64)

    BUGS RPI4 RECALBOX 7.0

    • (SNES) Bad Default emulator for SNES (SNES9x 2002): Better another default one.

    • (DOSBOX) Some DOSBOX game doesn't work. It reboots system when execute a game. (MDK)

    • (DOSBOX) Mouse doesn't work on DOSBOX games.

    • (LIBRETRO) Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.

    BUGS PCx64 RECALBOX 7.0

    • (LIBRETRO) Shader selection doesn't nothing. If I select ZFAST, I don't see it inside game.

    • (DAPHNE) Buttons don't work

