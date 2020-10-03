  1. Home
Wifi Question

  • kitwick

    So I use the waveshare gamepi43 with a raspi pi3 b+ and Im trying to manually enter in my wifi and password using a keyboard at first, but when i press enter for the router name, it is like my keyboard freezes and i cant confirm or anything. Does anyone know what might be going on? Also my current version for recal is 7.0

  • acris
    Global moderator
    Team

    @kitwick
    hello
    try with virtual keyboard may be, or edit recalbox.conf with network share.

    I bring up the information

  • kitwick

    the problem is i need to get the wifi working first for network share to even work, and the gpio buttons dont work yet cause need to edit the config file via putty.

