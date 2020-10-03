Wifi Question
kitwick
So I use the waveshare gamepi43 with a raspi pi3 b+ and Im trying to manually enter in my wifi and password using a keyboard at first, but when i press enter for the router name, it is like my keyboard freezes and i cant confirm or anything. Does anyone know what might be going on? Also my current version for recal is 7.0
acris
try with virtual keyboard may be, or edit recalbox.conf with network share.
kitwick
the problem is i need to get the wifi working first for network share to even work, and the gpio buttons dont work yet cause need to edit the config file via putty.