White Noise with sound amplifier
Hello everybody
I'm new in this forum.
I'm mounting my first bartop with recalbox and a raspberry pi 3+
but when i have almost finished it i have a big problem.
there is a very powerful white noise. it does not matter if I connect via the jack or via an hdmi-vga adapter with audio.
The funny thing is that if I connect headphones to the raspberry there is no noise and if I connect an external audio source to the amplifier there is no noise either.
but as soon as you connect the raspberry to the amplifier you start to hear a very powerful and quite annoying white noise
Can somebody help me?
@zetof I think you are right... I've bought a sound isolator to try...
