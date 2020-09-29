White Noise with sound amplifier

Hello everybody

I'm new in this forum.

I'm mounting my first bartop with recalbox and a raspberry pi 3+

but when i have almost finished it i have a big problem.

there is a very powerful white noise. it does not matter if I connect via the jack or via an hdmi-vga adapter with audio.

The funny thing is that if I connect headphones to the raspberry there is no noise and if I connect an external audio source to the amplifier there is no noise either.

but as soon as you connect the raspberry to the amplifier you start to hear a very powerful and quite annoying white noise

Can somebody help me?