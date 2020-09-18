My Recalbox keeps crashing
Hi, I'm new here, and I have a huge issue with my recalbox in my custom arcade cabinet. For some weird reason, the menu suddenly changed the theme to look like a traditional Rasberry black & white menu, but then when I changed the UI theme back to our custom setting, when I navigate the menu at times, the screen suddenly cuts to the bootup screen and locks up, which forces me to turn the console on and off. This happens every time when I'm trying to select a emulator! What should I do?
Version: Dragonblaze 6.1.1
Scavy
@2ndCityCrusader hello
did you install the official recalbox OS, downloaded from this site ? did you install a custom theme ?
Are your games/bioses installed on a external device ? If so, i suggest you make au fresh install.