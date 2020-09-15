  1. Home
  5. Is the built-in 6.1.1 scraper working properly?

Is the built-in 6.1.1 scraper working properly?

  • Kimba

    Hello,

    I scraped some PSX games on .cue/.bin format and it worked well, but I broke the entire system trying to do some things and had to reinstall it. Then, I tried to scrap the games again an says it did not find any system.

    Is there any configuration or thing I can try/check to make it work?

    Thanks!

  • Kintao

    SreenScrapper servers was down yesterday so just try again.
    It should work now they said everithing is up now.

  • Kimba

    Thank you so much! It works now.

