Is the built-in 6.1.1 scraper working properly?
Hello,
I scraped some PSX games on .cue/.bin format and it worked well, but I broke the entire system trying to do some things and had to reinstall it. Then, I tried to scrap the games again an says it did not find any system.
Is there any configuration or thing I can try/check to make it work?
Thanks!
SreenScrapper servers was down yesterday so just try again.
It should work now they said everithing is up now.
Thank you so much! It works now.