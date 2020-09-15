How to add games through my network from Manjaro Linux?
Hi there!
Is there a way to connect my laptop with Manjaro Linux to the Recalbox PC through my network in order to move some roms bigger than 300MB?
Regards!
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/howto-systemd-mount-unit-samples/1191
if you hard coded the IP address of your Recalbox, put an entry in your /etc/hosts file so you can mount the name
192.168.1.x. Recalbox
then when you mount you can just call out Recalbox
Thank you for the information.
Just realized I can type smb://recalbox on Manjaro's file explorer and the Share partition shows up!
@Kimba Perfect, and as you add game roms then they will show up in ES.