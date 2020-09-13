Issues with PSX games
Hi there!
I downloaded the latest Recalbox version to run it on from an USB on an HP Pavilion DV2700 (Intel Core 2 Duo and 3GB RAM).
I downloaded all the PSX BIOS: scph1001.bin, scph5500.bin, scph5501.bin and scph5502.bin.
Most of the games: Medievil, TombRaider, Crash Bandicoot Team Racing, etc won't boot. It just take me back to the menu went i select them. All these are .cue/.bin formats and I tried downloading them from different websites.
The only one I'm able to run is Spyro and it says something like: "Slow CD read detected, consider using async read mode". So the game is kind of slow and the audio cuts off, even if I deactivate things like VSync and that stuff...
Do you guys have some ideas to make this work properly?
Regards.
I just resolved the issue was having to open the games, the scph1001.bin name was on uppercase.
Now the issue I'm still having is the "Slow CD read detected, consider using async read mode".
Zing
I finally found it. Thank you!