Issues with PSX games

Hi there!

I downloaded the latest Recalbox version to run it on from an USB on an HP Pavilion DV2700 (Intel Core 2 Duo and 3GB RAM).

I downloaded all the PSX BIOS: scph1001.bin, scph5500.bin, scph5501.bin and scph5502.bin.

Most of the games: Medievil, TombRaider, Crash Bandicoot Team Racing, etc won't boot. It just take me back to the menu went i select them. All these are .cue/.bin formats and I tried downloading them from different websites.

The only one I'm able to run is Spyro and it says something like: "Slow CD read detected, consider using async read mode". So the game is kind of slow and the audio cuts off, even if I deactivate things like VSync and that stuff...

Do you guys have some ideas to make this work properly?

Regards.