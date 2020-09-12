Restart ES doesn't work (pc x64)
Hello, I'd like report that from browser, "restart es" doesn't work: only stop ES but doesn't restart.
@polhallen It may be a problem in your installation, to check if this is the case, you would need to do a new installation... But, soon, version 7.0 of Recalbox will be released, which will require a clean installation, maybe you prefer to wait...
Hi Zing, thanks for you reply
I tried with 2 different hard drive, two times with x86 e x64 but I've same error
Pol
@polhallen It’s a problem I’ve never seen happen, can you give more details?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or did you download a ready-made image from the internet?
Why do you need to restart ES?
Have you tried, after stopping ES, updating your browser, and then trying to start ES?
Have you ever used pc version? The problem happens only with that version... x86 and x64 versions.
I downloaded 6.1.1 version from here: https://recalbox-releases.s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud/stable/v2/upgrade/x86_64/recalbox-x86_64.img.xz?source=install
put a hard disk to usb case and using etcher 1.5.108 (https://www.balena.io/etcher/) to write img file to disk
next I putted hard drive on pc and started it
First boot everything works, when I reboot and startup again I've the problem.
I tried with many browser (firefox 80.0.0.1, brave 1.13.82, chromium 83.0.x)
I using "restart ES" for testing purpose.
thanks for help
Pol
Have you ever used pc version?
Yes, a few times, but, I already used it, and to be honest I didn't need to restart ES in these situations, but I also didn't see anything reported here on the forum until now.
Your system installation process is apparently correct, but I need to ask a detail:
You claim that the first boot works, and after restarting, it no longer works... Is the system creating the SHARE partition correctly on this first boot? Did you transfer your ROMS to Recalbox, restart, and were they still there?
Are you connected to the network via cable or Wi-Fi?
Have you tested on another computer?