Restart ES doesn't work (pc x64)

Have you ever used pc version? The problem happens only with that version... x86 and x64 versions.

I downloaded 6.1.1 version from here: https://recalbox-releases.s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud/stable/v2/upgrade/x86_64/recalbox-x86_64.img.xz?source=install

put a hard disk to usb case and using etcher 1.5.108 (https://www.balena.io/etcher/) to write img file to disk

next I putted hard drive on pc and started it

First boot everything works, when I reboot and startup again I've the problem.

I tried with many browser (firefox 80.0.0.1, brave 1.13.82, chromium 83.0.x)

I using "restart ES" for testing purpose.

thanks for help

Pol