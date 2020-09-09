XBOX ONE CONTROLLER AFTERGLOW aren't working
Patry_yx last edited by
Hi, recently i bought a raspberry pi 0 and downloaded recalbox. I fired on everything works, so I wanted to connect the controller. I connected the XBOX ONE AFTERGLOW controller but it did not catch it. I tried another one and it hit him right away. I tried a few more times and nothing. Anyone know why something like this is happening ???
Zing
@Patry_yx This joystick may not yet be compatible:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/compatibility/compatible-devices/controller
But, check if any articles in this section help you:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/tutorials/v/francais/#controleurs