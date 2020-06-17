I can't get back to the main menu
João_vitor last edited by
I was setting up something that I don't remember now and hung up normally, but when I call again I find myself stuck in the menu of favorite games without getting back to the main menu since the button to return was not showing on the screen but it works normally, can someone explain to me what I should do please
paradadf
@João_vitor you might have modifies your recalbox.conf file... compare this section with the stock: https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/blob/master/package/recalbox-system/rpi3/recalbox.conf#L123
bigjohnlimit last edited by
@paradadf how do I access this on my PI to alter the boot sequence?
paradadf
@bigjohnlimit you can access recalbox.conf from the webmanager:
http://recalbox
Or
recalbox.local (from iOS and such)
Or writing the IP address on the web browser directly.