[Recalbox 6.1+][Snap Videos] Thème ALEKFULL SOLO
fagnerpc
Hi guys
ALEKFULL SOLO was inspired by the symmetrical arts of the new films in the Star Wars franchise.
With many colors - simple and direct.
Three system view options
Each option changes the animation of the logos and carousel
- RECALBOX compatible with the update 6.1 DRAGONBLAZE;
- Compatible with more than 150 systems: all Recalbox systems - including recent ones like Naomi and Amiga CDTV and custom systems.
fagnerpc
Dark Variation
acris
Great job @fagnerpc
sheyk90 last edited by
Download link for dark version please?
fillidill last edited by
I love this theme and just want to say thanks for making it available!
Scavy
@sheyk90 said in [Recalbox 6.1+][Snap Videos] Thème ALEKFULL SOLO:
Download link for dark version please?
@fagnerpc hi
Could you post the link to upload the dark version please ?
All systems are present ?
Regards ^^
chewiiie last edited by
Thank you very much. I really like this theme !