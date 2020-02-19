Screenscaper issue
For information, Screenscraper website is currently down. All the Screenscraper staff is aware of this issue. Until it's solved, you won't be able to scrap from Recalbox or Skraper. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Pour information, le site internet de Screenscraper est actuellement en panne. Toute l'équipe de Screenscraper est consciente de ce problème. Tant qu'il ne sera pas résolu, vous ne pourrez pas scraper depuis Recalbox ou Skraper. Veuillez nous excuser pour le dérangement.
The Recalbox Team.
Configuring Joystick on KODI reset when Exit
Hello team, how are you?,
I am trying to configure custom buttons on my joystick for Kodi. I do it from the Kodi configuration menu, I assign the buttons correctly and everything works fine until I exit the app.
When I go back to ES, Kodi resets the buttons to the original buttons and my changes are not saved.
Any Idea on how to solve this?
Thank you.
This topic is quite old but i have the same issue. is there a solution yet?