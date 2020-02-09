Problème lors de transfert de fichiers en HTTP, SMB et SSH vers Recalbox

Hello,

J'ai un souci avec Recalbox.

J'ai la dernière version 6.1.1 sur un raspberry pi 3+ connecté en ethernet 1Gb/s (100 Mo/s réél)

Tout fonctionne très bien, jeux, kodi, streaming TV avec HDHomerun, Plex, lecture de vidéos ...etc...

Mais quand je veux transferrer des fichiers soit en ssh soit avec samba via le share windows, après quelques secondes, c'est comme si la connexion était perdue.

J'ai fait en ssh une petite boucle comme suit:

while true

do

sync

sleep 5

done

Ca améliore à peine (voire c'est dans ma tête plutôt) mais les connexions sont perdues tout de même.

La carte SD est une class 10 qui fonctionne à merveille, j'ai vérifié.

Egalement la partition root étant un peu juste je l'ai resizée pour être sûr car elle frôlait les 100% à plusieurs reprises :

mount

/dev/root on / type ext4 (ro,relatime,data=ordered)

devtmpfs on /dev type devtmpfs (rw,relatime,size=313804k,nr_inodes=78451,mode=755)

proc on /proc type proc (rw,relatime)

devpts on /dev/pts type devpts (rw,relatime,gid=5,mode=620,ptmxmode=000)

tmpfs on /dev/shm type tmpfs (rw,relatime,mode=777)

tmpfs on /tmp type tmpfs (rw,relatime)

tmpfs on /var type tmpfs (rw,relatime)

tmpfs on /run type tmpfs (rw,relatime)

sysfs on /sys type sysfs (rw,relatime)

/dev/mmcblk0p1 on /boot type vfat (ro,relatime,fmask=0022,dmask=0022,codepage=437,iocharset=ascii,shortname=mixed,errors=remount-ro)

/dev/mmcblk0p3 on /recalbox/share type ext4 (rw,noatime,data=ordered)

df -h

Filesystem Size Used Available Use% Mounted on

/dev/root 2.9G 1.9G 891.8M 68% /

devtmpfs 306.4M 0 306.4M 0% /dev

tmpfs 310.9M 0 310.9M 0% /dev/shm

tmpfs 310.9M 0 310.9M 0% /tmp

tmpfs 310.9M 4.7M 306.3M 2% /var

tmpfs 310.9M 140.0K 310.8M 0% /run

/dev/mmcblk0p1 63.0M 7.9M 55.1M 13% /boot

/dev/mmcblk0p3 26.1G 23.8G 1.0G 96% /recalbox/share

(

J'ai vérifié dmesg je n'ai aucune erreur

J'ai vérifié /var/log/messages

Jan 1 02:00:13 RECALBOX daemon.info init: Entering runlevel: 3

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 5 eth0 10.0.1.60:123

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: bind(24) AF_INET6 fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123 flags 0x11 failed: Cannot assign requested address

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: unable to create socket on eth0 (6) for fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: failed to init interface for address fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: bind(24) AF_INET6 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123 flags 0x11 failed: Cannot assign requested address

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: unable to create socket on eth0 (7) for 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: failed to init interface for address 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 8 eth0 [fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173%3]:123

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Leaving mDNS multicast group on interface eth0.IPv6 with address fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173.

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Joining mDNS multicast group on interface eth0.IPv6 with address fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173.

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Registering new address record for fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 on eth0..

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Withdrawing address record for fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 on eth0.

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Service "recalbox" (/etc/avahi/services/ssh.service) successfully established.

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Service "recalbox" (/etc/avahi/services/sftp-ssh.service) successfully established.

Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Registering new address record for 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 on eth0..

Jan 1 02:00:16 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 9 eth0 [fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123

Jan 1 02:00:16 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 10 eth0 [2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123

Jan 1 02:00:16 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 2606:4700:f1::1 local addr fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173%3 -> 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173

Feb 9 14:52:22 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: receive: Unexpected origin timestamp 0x967932a5.1cceaebd does not match aorg 0000000000.00000000 from server@2606:4700:f1::1 xmt 0xe1ea8d16.822af09a

Feb 9 14:52:31 RECALBOX authpriv.info dropbear[1080]: Child connection from 10.0.1.19:50295

Feb 9 14:52:33 RECALBOX authpriv.notice dropbear[1080]: Pubkey auth succeeded for 'root' with key md5 9b:49:8e:a6:df:0b:23:b3:3e:6b:08:60:27:cb:8d:58 from 10.0.1.19:50295

Feb 9 14:57:31 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: kernel reports TIME_ERROR: 0x41: Clock Unsynchronized

Feb 9 14:01:34 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 574.111310] ip_tables: (C) 2000-2006 Netfilter Core Team

J'ai donc reconfiguré ntp.conf puis relancé le daemon pour avoir ceci:

Feb 9 14:08:14 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 974.574068] EXT4-fs (mmcblk0p2): re-mounted. Opts: data=ordered

Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.notice ntpd[790]: ntpd exiting on signal 15 (Terminated)

Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 194.42.98.91 local addr 10.0.1.60 -> <null>

Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 162.159.200.123 local addr 10.0.1.60 -> <null>

Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 2606:4700:f1::1 local addr 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 -> <null>

Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 185.137.97.4 local addr 10.0.1.60 -> <null>

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.notice ntpd[2073]: ntpd 4.2.8p11@1.3728-o Wed Nov 13 11:21:00 UTC 2019 (1): Starting

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2073]: Command line: /usr/sbin/ntpd -g

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: proto: precision = 0.416 usec (-21)

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen and drop on 0 v6wildcard [::]:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen and drop on 1 v4wildcard 0.0.0.0:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 2 lo 127.0.0.1:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 3 eth0 10.0.1.60:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 4 lo [::1]:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 5 eth0 [fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 6 eth0 [2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 7 eth0 [fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173%3]:123

Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listening on routing socket on fd #24 for interface updates

J'en ai profité pour stopper lircd que je n'utilise pas.

Et puis là en voyant ces messages de ntpd, je me dis tiens j'ai un paquet d'IPv6 ...

mais oui, IPv6 ce superbe protocole du futur ... qu'il faut désactiver avec tellement de programmes ...

Et si j'essayais ?

Et bien en suivant ce tuto : https://tutox.fr/2017/11/24/desactiver-ipv6-raspberry/ je l'ai désactivé et puis rien n'a changé.

L'erreur en question de windows correspondrait à une erreur de transfert de fichiers volumineux. Sauf que 2 Mo c'est très petit et qu'en plus j'ai également des problèmes en SSH :

Si je transfert la même chose vers un autre host linux j'ai des débits excellents bien sur :

J'ai tenté de transferer depuis un Linux vers le raspberry pi en ssh, j'ai réussi mais c'est très lent tout de même et ne fonctionne pas non plus:

bios/dc$ scp -v * root@recalbox:/recalbox/share/bios/dc

Executing: program /usr/bin/ssh host recalbox, user root, command scp -v -d -t /recalbox/share/bios/dc

OpenSSH_6.7p1 Debian-5+deb8u8, OpenSSL 1.0.1t 3 May 2016

debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config

debug1: /etc/ssh/ssh_config line 19: Applying options for *

debug1: Connecting to recalbox [abcd:**********************wxyz] port 22.

debug1: Connection established.

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_rsa type -1

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_rsa-cert type -1

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_dsa type 2

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_dsa-cert type -1

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ecdsa type -1

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ecdsa-cert type -1

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ed25519 type -1

debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory

debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ed25519-cert type -1

debug1: Enabling compatibility mode for protocol 2.0

debug1: Local version string SSH-2.0-OpenSSH_6.7p1 Debian-5+deb8u8

debug1: Remote protocol version 2.0, remote software version dropbear_2017.75

debug1: no match: dropbear_2017.75

debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEXINIT sent

debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEXINIT received

debug1: kex: server->client aes128-ctr hmac-sha2-256 none

debug1: kex: client->server aes128-ctr hmac-sha2-256 none

debug1: sending SSH2_MSG_KEX_ECDH_INIT

debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_KEX_ECDH_REPLY

debug1: Server host key: ECDSA A2::7b

The authenticity of host 'recalbox (abcd:**********************wxyz)' can't be established.

ECDSA key fingerprint is A8::7b.

Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes

Warning: Permanently added 'recalbox,abcd:**********************wxyz' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.

debug1: SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS sent

debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS

debug1: SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS received

debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_REQUEST sent

debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_ACCEPT received

debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password

debug1: Next authentication method: publickey

debug1: Trying private key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_rsa

debug1: Offering DSA public key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_dsa

debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password

debug1: Trying private key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ecdsa

debug1: Trying private key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ed25519

debug1: Next authentication method: password

root@recalbox's password:

debug1: Authentication succeeded (password).

Authenticated to recalbox ([abcd:**********************wxyz]:22).

debug1: channel 0: new [client-session]

debug1: Entering interactive session.

debug1: Sending environment.

debug1: Sending env LANG = fr_FR.UTF-8

debug1: Sending command: scp -v -d -t /recalbox/share/bios/dc

Sending file modes: C0644 702637 airlbios.zip

Sink: C0644 702637 airlbios.zip

airlbios.zip 100% 686KB 42.9KB/s 00:16

Sending file modes: C0644 21740 Atomiswave_datfiles.zip

Sink: C0644 21740 Atomiswave_datfiles.zip

Atomiswave_datfiles.zip 100% 21KB 21.2KB/s 00:00

Sending file modes: C0644 34620 awbios.zip

Sink: C0644 34620 awbios.zip

awbios.zip 100% 34KB 33.8KB/s 00:00

Sending file modes: C0644 2097152 dc_boot.bin

Sink: C0644 2097152 dc_boot.bin

dc_boot.bin 100% 2048KB 60.2KB/s 00:34

Sending file modes: C0644 131072 dc_flash.bin

dc_flash.bin 0% 0 0.0KB/s --:-- ETA

Sink: C0644 131072 dc_flash.bin

dc_flash.bin 100% 128KB 128.0KB/s 00:00

Sending file modes: C0644 1381185 f355bios.zip

Sink: C0644 1381185 f355bios.zip

f355bios.zip 100% 1349KB 54.0KB/s 00:25

Sending file modes: C0644 2315343 f355dlx.zip

f355dlx.zip 0% 0 0.0KB/s --:-- ETA

Sink: C0644 2315343 f355dlx.zip

f355dlx.zip 100% 2261KB 53.8KB/s 00:42

Sending file modes: C0644 1469423 hod2bios.zip

hod2bios.zip 0% 0 0.0KB/s --:-- ETA

Sink: C0644 1469423 hod2bios.zip

hod2bios.zip 100% 1435KB 59.8KB/s 00:24

Sending file modes: C0644 120724 Naomi_datfiles.zip

Sink: C0644 120724 Naomi_datfiles.zip

Naomi_datfiles.zip 100% 118KB 117.9KB/s 00:00

Sending file modes: C0644 9308440 naomi.zip

Sink: C0644 9308440 naomi.zip

naomi.zip 80% 7280KB 40.4KB/s 00:44 ETA

Write failed: Broken pipe

lost connection

Je suis à court d'idées, pourriez vous m'aider svp ?