Problème lors de transfert de fichiers en HTTP, SMB et SSH vers Recalbox
-
Hello,
J'ai un souci avec Recalbox.
J'ai la dernière version 6.1.1 sur un raspberry pi 3+ connecté en ethernet 1Gb/s (100 Mo/s réél)
Tout fonctionne très bien, jeux, kodi, streaming TV avec HDHomerun, Plex, lecture de vidéos ...etc...
Mais quand je veux transferrer des fichiers soit en ssh soit avec samba via le share windows, après quelques secondes, c'est comme si la connexion était perdue.
J'ai fait en ssh une petite boucle comme suit:
while true
do
sync
sleep 5
done
Ca améliore à peine (voire c'est dans ma tête plutôt) mais les connexions sont perdues tout de même.
La carte SD est une class 10 qui fonctionne à merveille, j'ai vérifié.
Egalement la partition root étant un peu juste je l'ai resizée pour être sûr car elle frôlait les 100% à plusieurs reprises :
mount
/dev/root on / type ext4 (ro,relatime,data=ordered)
devtmpfs on /dev type devtmpfs (rw,relatime,size=313804k,nr_inodes=78451,mode=755)
proc on /proc type proc (rw,relatime)
devpts on /dev/pts type devpts (rw,relatime,gid=5,mode=620,ptmxmode=000)
tmpfs on /dev/shm type tmpfs (rw,relatime,mode=777)
tmpfs on /tmp type tmpfs (rw,relatime)
tmpfs on /var type tmpfs (rw,relatime)
tmpfs on /run type tmpfs (rw,relatime)
sysfs on /sys type sysfs (rw,relatime)
/dev/mmcblk0p1 on /boot type vfat (ro,relatime,fmask=0022,dmask=0022,codepage=437,iocharset=ascii,shortname=mixed,errors=remount-ro)
/dev/mmcblk0p3 on /recalbox/share type ext4 (rw,noatime,data=ordered)
df -h
Filesystem Size Used Available Use% Mounted on
/dev/root 2.9G 1.9G 891.8M 68% /
devtmpfs 306.4M 0 306.4M 0% /dev
tmpfs 310.9M 0 310.9M 0% /dev/shm
tmpfs 310.9M 0 310.9M 0% /tmp
tmpfs 310.9M 4.7M 306.3M 2% /var
tmpfs 310.9M 140.0K 310.8M 0% /run
/dev/mmcblk0p1 63.0M 7.9M 55.1M 13% /boot
/dev/mmcblk0p3 26.1G 23.8G 1.0G 96% /recalbox/share
(
J'ai vérifié dmesg je n'ai aucune erreur
J'ai vérifié /var/log/messages
Jan 1 02:00:13 RECALBOX daemon.info init: Entering runlevel: 3
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 5 eth0 10.0.1.60:123
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: bind(24) AF_INET6 fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123 flags 0x11 failed: Cannot assign requested address
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: unable to create socket on eth0 (6) for fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: failed to init interface for address fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: bind(24) AF_INET6 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123 flags 0x11 failed: Cannot assign requested address
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.err ntpd[790]: unable to create socket on eth0 (7) for 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173#123
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: failed to init interface for address 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 8 eth0 [fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173%3]:123
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Leaving mDNS multicast group on interface eth0.IPv6 with address fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173.
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Joining mDNS multicast group on interface eth0.IPv6 with address fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173.
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Registering new address record for fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 on eth0..
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Withdrawing address record for fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 on eth0.
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Service "recalbox" (/etc/avahi/services/ssh.service) successfully established.
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Service "recalbox" (/etc/avahi/services/sftp-ssh.service) successfully established.
Jan 1 02:00:14 RECALBOX daemon.info avahi-daemon[797]: Registering new address record for 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 on eth0..
Jan 1 02:00:16 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 9 eth0 [fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123
Jan 1 02:00:16 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: Listen normally on 10 eth0 [2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123
Jan 1 02:00:16 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 2606:4700:f1::1 local addr fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173%3 -> 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173
Feb 9 14:52:22 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: receive: Unexpected origin timestamp 0x967932a5.1cceaebd does not match aorg 0000000000.00000000 from server@2606:4700:f1::1 xmt 0xe1ea8d16.822af09a
Feb 9 14:52:31 RECALBOX authpriv.info dropbear[1080]: Child connection from 10.0.1.19:50295
Feb 9 14:52:33 RECALBOX authpriv.notice dropbear[1080]: Pubkey auth succeeded for 'root' with key md5 9b:49:8e:a6:df:0b:23:b3:3e:6b:08:60:27:cb:8d:58 from 10.0.1.19:50295
Feb 9 14:57:31 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: kernel reports TIME_ERROR: 0x41: Clock Unsynchronized
Feb 9 14:01:34 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 574.111310] ip_tables: (C) 2000-2006 Netfilter Core Team
J'ai donc reconfiguré ntp.conf puis relancé le daemon pour avoir ceci:
Feb 9 14:08:14 RECALBOX user.info kernel: [ 974.574068] EXT4-fs (mmcblk0p2): re-mounted. Opts: data=ordered
Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.notice ntpd[790]: ntpd exiting on signal 15 (Terminated)
Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 194.42.98.91 local addr 10.0.1.60 -> <null>
Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 162.159.200.123 local addr 10.0.1.60 -> <null>
Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 2606:4700:f1::1 local addr 2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173 -> <null>
Feb 9 15:08:48 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[790]: 185.137.97.4 local addr 10.0.1.60 -> <null>
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.notice ntpd[2073]: ntpd 4.2.8p11@1.3728-o Wed Nov 13 11:21:00 UTC 2019 (1): Starting
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2073]: Command line: /usr/sbin/ntpd -g
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: proto: precision = 0.416 usec (-21)
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen and drop on 0 v6wildcard [::]:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen and drop on 1 v4wildcard 0.0.0.0:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 2 lo 127.0.0.1:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 3 eth0 10.0.1.60:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 4 lo [::1]:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 5 eth0 [fd00::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 6 eth0 [2001:7e8:c818:7500:ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173]:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listen normally on 7 eth0 [fe80::ba27:ebff:fe7c:1173%3]:123
Feb 9 15:08:52 RECALBOX daemon.info ntpd[2075]: Listening on routing socket on fd #24 for interface updates
J'en ai profité pour stopper lircd que je n'utilise pas.
Et puis là en voyant ces messages de ntpd, je me dis tiens j'ai un paquet d'IPv6 ...
mais oui, IPv6 ce superbe protocole du futur ... qu'il faut désactiver avec tellement de programmes ...
Et si j'essayais ?
Et bien en suivant ce tuto : https://tutox.fr/2017/11/24/desactiver-ipv6-raspberry/ je l'ai désactivé et puis rien n'a changé.
L'erreur en question de windows correspondrait à une erreur de transfert de fichiers volumineux. Sauf que 2 Mo c'est très petit et qu'en plus j'ai également des problèmes en SSH :
Si je transfert la même chose vers un autre host linux j'ai des débits excellents bien sur :
J'ai tenté de transferer depuis un Linux vers le raspberry pi en ssh, j'ai réussi mais c'est très lent tout de même et ne fonctionne pas non plus:
bios/dc$ scp -v * root@recalbox:/recalbox/share/bios/dc
Executing: program /usr/bin/ssh host recalbox, user root, command scp -v -d -t /recalbox/share/bios/dc
OpenSSH_6.7p1 Debian-5+deb8u8, OpenSSL 1.0.1t 3 May 2016
debug1: Reading configuration data /etc/ssh/ssh_config
debug1: /etc/ssh/ssh_config line 19: Applying options for *
debug1: Connecting to recalbox [abcd:**********************wxyz] port 22.
debug1: Connection established.
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_rsa type -1
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_rsa-cert type -1
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_dsa type 2
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_dsa-cert type -1
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ecdsa type -1
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ecdsa-cert type -1
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ed25519 type -1
debug1: key_load_public: No such file or directory
debug1: identity file /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ed25519-cert type -1
debug1: Enabling compatibility mode for protocol 2.0
debug1: Local version string SSH-2.0-OpenSSH_6.7p1 Debian-5+deb8u8
debug1: Remote protocol version 2.0, remote software version dropbear_2017.75
debug1: no match: dropbear_2017.75
debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEXINIT sent
debug1: SSH2_MSG_KEXINIT received
debug1: kex: server->client aes128-ctr hmac-sha2-256 none
debug1: kex: client->server aes128-ctr hmac-sha2-256 none
debug1: sending SSH2_MSG_KEX_ECDH_INIT
debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_KEX_ECDH_REPLY
debug1: Server host key: ECDSA A2::7b
The authenticity of host 'recalbox (abcd:**********************wxyz)' can't be established.
ECDSA key fingerprint is A8::7b.
Are you sure you want to continue connecting (yes/no)? yes
Warning: Permanently added 'recalbox,abcd:**********************wxyz' (ECDSA) to the list of known hosts.
debug1: SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS sent
debug1: expecting SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS
debug1: SSH2_MSG_NEWKEYS received
debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_REQUEST sent
debug1: SSH2_MSG_SERVICE_ACCEPT received
debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password
debug1: Next authentication method: publickey
debug1: Trying private key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_rsa
debug1: Offering DSA public key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_dsa
debug1: Authentications that can continue: publickey,password
debug1: Trying private key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ecdsa
debug1: Trying private key: /home/myuserid/.ssh/id_ed25519
debug1: Next authentication method: password
root@recalbox's password:
debug1: Authentication succeeded (password).
Authenticated to recalbox ([abcd:**********************wxyz]:22).
debug1: channel 0: new [client-session]
debug1: Entering interactive session.
debug1: Sending environment.
debug1: Sending env LANG = fr_FR.UTF-8
debug1: Sending command: scp -v -d -t /recalbox/share/bios/dc
Sending file modes: C0644 702637 airlbios.zip
Sink: C0644 702637 airlbios.zip
airlbios.zip 100% 686KB 42.9KB/s 00:16
Sending file modes: C0644 21740 Atomiswave_datfiles.zip
Sink: C0644 21740 Atomiswave_datfiles.zip
Atomiswave_datfiles.zip 100% 21KB 21.2KB/s 00:00
Sending file modes: C0644 34620 awbios.zip
Sink: C0644 34620 awbios.zip
awbios.zip 100% 34KB 33.8KB/s 00:00
Sending file modes: C0644 2097152 dc_boot.bin
Sink: C0644 2097152 dc_boot.bin
dc_boot.bin 100% 2048KB 60.2KB/s 00:34
Sending file modes: C0644 131072 dc_flash.bin
dc_flash.bin 0% 0 0.0KB/s --:-- ETA
Sink: C0644 131072 dc_flash.bin
dc_flash.bin 100% 128KB 128.0KB/s 00:00
Sending file modes: C0644 1381185 f355bios.zip
Sink: C0644 1381185 f355bios.zip
f355bios.zip 100% 1349KB 54.0KB/s 00:25
Sending file modes: C0644 2315343 f355dlx.zip
f355dlx.zip 0% 0 0.0KB/s --:-- ETA
Sink: C0644 2315343 f355dlx.zip
f355dlx.zip 100% 2261KB 53.8KB/s 00:42
Sending file modes: C0644 1469423 hod2bios.zip
hod2bios.zip 0% 0 0.0KB/s --:-- ETA
Sink: C0644 1469423 hod2bios.zip
hod2bios.zip 100% 1435KB 59.8KB/s 00:24
Sending file modes: C0644 120724 Naomi_datfiles.zip
Sink: C0644 120724 Naomi_datfiles.zip
Naomi_datfiles.zip 100% 118KB 117.9KB/s 00:00
Sending file modes: C0644 9308440 naomi.zip
Sink: C0644 9308440 naomi.zip
naomi.zip 80% 7280KB 40.4KB/s 00:44 ETA
Write failed: Broken pipe
lost connection
Je suis à court d'idées, pourriez vous m'aider svp ?
-
@Acris: oui double post, un en francais un en anglais pas le même public visé non ?
Dommage que tu ais locké l'autre thread, peut-être y'a 'il plus d'anglophones que de francophones pour m'aider ?
-
OyyoDams
@ooo-manu-ooo on a une grosse communauté francophone. Et pour la bonne clareté du forum, on ne peut pas laisser des doublons partout.
-
J'ai coupé airplay et upnp dans Kodi ...
Ca a l'air de fonctionner !
J'ai pris une trace avec wireshark, et je ne voyais rien d'autre que upnp et airplay.
Je ne comprends pas pourquoi mais j'ai enfin réussi à copier des fichiers !
Ceci étant le débit est bien mais fait des pause à 0kb/s souvent. Il doit y avoir autre chose quand même.
-
@ooo-manu-ooo
Je confirme, avec airplay et upnp désactivés dans Kodi le problème de transfert de fichiers a totalement disparu !
-
Voilà ma trace:
J'ai gardé le fichier si c'est nécessaire pour deboguer, ca fait 16Ko.
Testé en Samba et SSH plus aucun soucis.
-
Papyruse last edited by
@global-former_user : Bravo à toi !!!
J'avais exactement le même problème (copie via rsync), je m'arrachait les cheveux jusqu'à ce que je tombe sur ton post, j'ai déseactivé airplay dans Kodi et maintenant tout fonctionne.
Merci !!!!