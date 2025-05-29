Hardware: Pi 4 - 4gb

Power supply: 5V 3A Power Supply

Recalbox 9.1-Pulstar (RPi 64bits)

Built From: Pre made from website pi4 image

USB: logitech keyboard

Controller: saitek x-box 360 controller

VideoOut: crt-tv via composite !

Hello!

How could now get progressive scan mode ( 240p) with composite cable on crt???

Ok, in previous versions of recalbox it could be done by adding line:

sdtv_mode=16 ( instead default sdtv_mode=1 , as interlace) in recalbox-user-config.txt

So, when i do it now (sdtv_mode=16), i've got wrong resolutions:









So, ask again - how could fix it??