How to get progressive scan mode ( 240p) with composite cable on crt?
Hardware: Pi 4 - 4gb
Power supply: 5V 3A Power Supply
Recalbox 9.1-Pulstar (RPi 64bits)
Built From: Pre made from website pi4 image
USB: logitech keyboard
Controller: saitek x-box 360 controller
VideoOut: crt-tv via composite !
Hello!
How could now get progressive scan mode ( 240p) with composite cable on crt???
Ok, in previous versions of recalbox it could be done by adding line:
sdtv_mode=16 ( instead default sdtv_mode=1 , as interlace) in recalbox-user-config.txt
So, when i do it now (sdtv_mode=16), i've got wrong resolutions:
So, ask again - how could fix it??