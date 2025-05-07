Unsolved Issue with composite video on Raspberry Pi Zero 2W
-
aldisguy last edited by
Hi im new to all this and I'm building a Game Boy Zero with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W running Recalbox 9.2.3. Im using a TFT LCD screen for it that ive modified to run on 5V and tested it with a DVD player and it works. But when i try to use it with my Raspberry Pi the screen stays completely black.
I connected the yellow composite signal wire to GPIO18 with and without a 180ohm resistor which i beleive is supposed to be used instead of the TV pad on a Raspberry Pi Zero that isnt there on a Zero 2W.
I also edited the recalbox-boot.conf file and added global.enable_tvout=1 and global.videooutput=COMPOSITE. Then i also changed to global.videomode=default in the recalbox.conf file in the share partion. after that didnt work i also tried adding:
enable_tvout=1
sdtv_mode=2 # 0 for NTSC or 2 for PAL
sdtv_aspect=1
disable_overscan=1
hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1
to config.txt. I know im not supposed to edit that file but its just for testing.
I feel like nothings working so if anyone has any ideas or if im doing anything wrong which i probably am please let me know thank you.
-