Just so I get this right about stepper drivers
Yvonne
I have a project using a NEMA 23 stepper motor(https://www.oyostepper.com/category-7-b0-Nema-23-Stepper-Motor.html) that is BiPolar 4 wire hookup, and the spec sheet says Rated Current/Phase 2.8A with a 3.2V rating. I am using a Stepperonline DM542T Digital Driver that is capable of 42.A Peak and 3.0A RMS. I am running with a 36V Regulated Meanwell PS that puts out 5.9A. So I set up the driver to the closest (2.84A Peak) to match my motor. Then I watched Bill's video on large steppers and got confused on a few things. Do we set up the driver to "Peak Amps" or "RMS" and seeing it is a BiPolar motor do I really need to double the amps (2.8 x 2 = 5.6A) for the correct setup? I have more questions but I want to clear up the PEAK vs RMS and the total amps needed for the correct setup first.
